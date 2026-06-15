Cheryl’s Cookies Founder Cheryl Krueger Dead at 74, Cause of Death Revealed

Cheryl Krueger, the entrepreneur who transformed a single cookie shop into one of Ohio’s most recognizable food brands, has died after battling Parkinson’s disease. She was 74.

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Krueger died peacefully on Saturday morning following a three-year fight with Parkinson’s disease, according to reports from NBC4 in Columbus and other local news outlets. Her death prompted tributes from business leaders, community organizations and longtime customers who credited her with helping build a nationally recognized company from humble beginnings.

Krueger founded Cheryl’s Cookies in 1981 using a family cookie recipe and a vision for a business centered on quality baked goods and customer service. What began as a single store eventually grew into a multimillion-dollar enterprise known for its buttercream-frosted cookies and nationwide gift-delivery business.

Before launching the company, Krueger worked in retail merchandising, including positions with major fashion retailers. She used that experience to build Cheryl’s Cookies into one of the country’s most successful woman-owned food businesses. The company earned national recognition and appeared on lists of leading women-owned enterprises. In 1999, Working Woman magazine named her Entrepreneur of the Year.

Cheryl Krueger Later Started Another Company

Krueger sold Cheryl & Co., the parent company of Cheryl’s Cookies, to 1-800-Flowers.com in 2005 in a deal valued at approximately $40 million. Although she eventually stepped away from the business, she remained active in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. In 2018, she returned to the baked-goods industry by launching C. Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods, a separate company based in Central Ohio.

Beyond business, Krueger dedicated significant time and resources to charitable causes. She supported cancer research, educational initiatives, food assistance programs and organizations serving people with disabilities. Colleagues frequently described her as a mentor who encouraged other women to pursue careers in business and leadership.

Krueger also spoke publicly about her experience living with Parkinson’s disease. In interviews and public appearances, she discussed the challenges posed by the condition while continuing to advocate for awareness and support for those affected by neurological disorders.

Her legacy extends far beyond cookies. Through her business success, charitable work and community involvement, Krueger helped shape Central Ohio’s entrepreneurial landscape for more than four decades.