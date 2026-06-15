‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Welcomes Baby Boy

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announced on the weekend that she and her husband, Samuel Cusack, recently welcomed their third baby, Hayes.

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In an Instagram post, Lindsay shared a series of photos featuring the adorable newborn.

“Hayes Duff Cusick 🩵 our son blessed our lives forever on 6/10/26 at 8:01am,” she wrote. “7lbs 18.5in of pure heaven and we feel so beyond grateful that he is ours 🥹.”

The dancer had also posted some photos following Hayes’ birth. “Baby boy is here, and we are so grateful and so in love.”

Lindsay and Samuel have been married since 2015. Their two other children, both girls, were born in 2020 and 2023.

In her latest Instagram post, the couple’s daughters were seen meeting their little brother for the first time.

“A moment we will never forget,” Lindsay captioned the post.

Supporters took to the comment sections to celebrate the big news.

“Congratulations, you guys!!!! Welcome baby boy 🩵🫶🏼 can’t wait to meet you xx,” one fan wrote.

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Peta Murgatroyd, wrote, “Sweet boy is here!!!! Love you, Linds. Congratulations.”

Lindsay Was On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ For More Than 10 Seasons

Lindsay first appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, during the show’s Season 16.

She won her first Mirrorball Trophy with Jordan Fisher in Season 25 in 2017, and her final season as a pro was Season 30 in 2021.

Following her final season, Lindsay stated that she wouldn’t be returning because she and Samuel were planning to expand their family.

“We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work,” she shared at the time. “But at the end of the day, none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now.”

Lindsay later shared in a TikTok video, “This time of their life is so precious, and it’s moving so, so fast, and I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat.”

“I’ve made some of my best memories ever on the show, and I’m so grateful for that time in my life,” she noted. “I really believe there’s a season for everything, and I had an incredible season and run on the show.”