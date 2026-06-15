’70s Rock Legend Dies at Age 83: RIP to Dave Greenslade

David Greenslade, a rock music legend best known as a founding member of the band Colosseum, passed away earlier this month. He was 83 years old.

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The late musician’s family confirmed the news in a statement posted on Colosseum’s official Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Dave Greenslade, keyboard player, songwriter, and composer, has died at the age of 83,” the statement reads. “Dave was known and loved for his work with Colosseum, his own band Greenslade, and a lifetime of music that also included solo albums and television composition. He was a remarkable musician, a loving partner, father, and a great friend to many.”

Born in 1943, Gleenslade started working as a professional musician in the 1960s. He played with Colosseum from their formation in 1968 to their farewell performance in 2015. He was also a member of If for a year in 1972 and then left to form his own group, Greenslade.

Through Colosseum, Greenslade released 10 albums. In his own group, he had seven. As a soloist, he released five albums. His last solo album was Routes/Roots in 2011.

Although Colosseum reformed in 2020, Greenslate decided not to rejoin the group.

Musicians Pay Tribute to Greenslade

Following the news about Greenslade’s passing, musicians took to social media to pay tribute.

Longtime Colosseum guitarist Clem Clempson reflected on working with Greenslade for nearly six decades.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report that my dear friend and colleague of 58 years, Dave Greenslade, has passed away,” Clempson wrote. “So many great memories. It was at Dave’s surprise 50th birthday party that the idea of a Colosseum reunion was mooted, and soon became a reality which led to 20 more great years of fun and games with our band of very close friends.”

MoonJune Records founder Leonardo Pavkovic also stated, “Dave was one of the most humble and easygoing musicians I’ve ever met and worked with, and we kept in touch from time to time until a few years before the pandemic