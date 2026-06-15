Popular YouTuber Was Among Victims of Fatal Helicopter Crash: What We Know About Gaspi’s Death

As more details about the helicopter crash that killed singer Oliver Tree surface, it was revealed that famed Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi also perished in the tragic accident.

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According to CNN Brazil, the social media personality was aboard one of the aircraft in the midair collision on Sunday morning. He was with Tree as well as fellow passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale. The helicopter was being piloted by Alexandre Souza. Charles Marsillac piloted the second helicopter.

No one survived the crash.

The accident occurred above an electric vehicle yard in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro

Gaspi, whose real name is Gaspar Prim, is considered one of Argentina’s most well-known YouTubers. His videos have received millions of views over the years.

He was 23 years old.

Investigation Into the Crash Remains Ongoing

Meanwhile, officials involved in the investigation revealed that evidence remains spread out over hundreds of yards. Video footage and flight data are also being used in the investigation.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro also issued a statement to PEOPLE.

“The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct,” the statement reads. “A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.”

Law enforcement officials further revealed, “The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center.”

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department also announced that one of the helicopters crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership and ignited a fire.

Tree was on a world tour and performed a show in São Paulo on June 6. His tou included stops in all seven continents.

The singer rose to fame in 2010, when he was just 17 years old. In 2020, he released his first studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, which hit gold in the US. One of his singles, “Life Goes On,” went platinum.

Tree released three other albums, Cowboy Tears, Alone in a Crowd, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly.