’80s NBC Sitcom Legend Dead at 77: Family Announces Anne Schedeen’s Death

Anne Schedeen, a TV actress best known for her role as Kate Tanner on the series ALF, has passed away. She was 77 years old.

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In a statement on her official page, Schedeen’s family announced the news.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” the statement reads. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

Describing her as a force, Schedeen’s family stated that it is “unimaginable” to think about life without her. “But as she said, ‘I’m always with you,'” the statement continued. “And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all-around joie de vivre live on.”

The actress’s family then encouraged her fans to raise a margarita in her honor.

Schedeen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett; her daughter, Taylor; daughter-in-law, Hilary; sister, Sarabeth; brother, Tony; and her dogs, Roo and Red.

“In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of Annie’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity,” her family added. “We all love you, Anne.”

The Actress’s Career Started in the Early 1970s

Born in 1949, Schedeen’s acting career took off in the early 1970s.

After appearing in small TV roles, Schedeen was cast in a supporting part in the sci-fi horror film Embryo in 1976. She also had recurring roles on Emergency! and Three’s Company. She was later cast in the show Paper Dolls in 1984 before landing the role as Kate Tanner in ALF from 1986 to 1990.

More than a decade after ALF ended, Schedeen secured a recurring role on Judging Amy. Her last TV role was in Tiny Nuts.

Schedeen opened up about her acting career during an interview with The Washington Post.

“It was a long wait. I sold clothes, modeled clothes, was a shoe model,” she explained. “I played in summer stock and did a commercial. Then I got signed by a big agent. Within a month, I had a contract with Universal. I thought I’d come out here, take fencing lessons, drive a small Thunderbird, and sit by the swimming pool. Instead, I was the daughter on Marcus Welby, M.D.”





