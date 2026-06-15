country-singer-hospitalized-after-farm-accident

Country singer Tyler Farr has been hospitalized after he sustained a head injury during a recent accident on his farm.

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Officials at the Goshen Stampede festival in Goshen, Connecticut, announced over the weekend that Farr wouldn’t be able to perform his June 13 set following the incident.

“Due to a motor vehicle incident on his farm, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion,” the post reads. “Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2026. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery.”

Officials further shared that David Foster and the All Stars would be taking Farr’s place in the performance line-up.

“The Goshen Stampede is full steam ahead with all events, and we’re excited to get down, dirty, and country with two huge rodeos, truck pulls, monster trucks, great food, carnival rides, and family fun! Gates open at 11 a.m. today. Let’s rodeo!” the officials added.

Farr has yet to share an update about his condition following the incident. He did reshare the post to his Instagram Stories.

He performed at SiriusXM’s The Music Row Happy Hour in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 9.

Farr hit the spotlight in 2012 with his single “Redneck Crazy.” He also placed No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart with his song “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” in 2015.

His other popular songs are “Withdrawals,” “Better in Boots,” “Only Truck in Town,” and Soundtarack to a Small Town Sundown.”

He has so far released two albums, Reneck Crazy and Suffer in Peace.

Farr Recently Spoke About His Future in Country Music

During a recent interview with Entertainment Focus, Farr spoke about where he sees himself in country music.

“I’ve always looked at country music like it moves in cycles,” he explained. “Almost like a fork in the road where it’ll lean one direction for a while, and then eventually swing back the other way. It never really stays in one place for too long. You’ll have periods where it leans more commercial or pop-driven, and then there’s always a moment where it kind of corrects itself and goes back to something a little more stripped-down and traditional.”

Farr also noted he is “old-fashioned” when it comes to releasing his music.

“For me personally, I’ve always been more drawn to the physical side of music, CDs, vinyl, something you can actually hold,” he noted. “And I’m not the biggest fan of how everything’s shifted toward streaming and algorithms and all that. But at the same time, you’ve got to recognize that it’s not going anywhere. It’s just the way people consume music now.”



