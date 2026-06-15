Another Country Music Favorite Has Died of Cancer: Floyd Brown Was 79

Louisiana country and swamp pop singer Floyd Brown, a longtime fixture of the Baton Rouge music scene, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 79.

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Brown died on June 9, according to The Advocate. His niece, Dara Stuart, confirmed his death and said he had been battling cancer for an extended period. News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, fans and friends across South Louisiana.

Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Brown built a devoted regional following with a style that blended country music and swamp pop, a genre deeply rooted in Louisiana musical traditions. His best-known recordings included “Kiss Me Just One More Time,” “I Can’t Sleep If I Can’t Sleep With You,” and “There Lies the Difference.”

Floyd Brown Began His Career At 14

Brown began his recording career at an unusually young age. At 14, he recorded “Thunderbird Beach,” a promotional song for a new water park and campground in Livingston Parish. The recording marked the beginning of a musical journey that would make him one of the most recognizable performers in South Louisiana.

His profile grew significantly in the 1980s when he won the Nashville television talent competition “You Can Be a Star.” The victory introduced his music to a wider audience and helped strengthen his reputation as a performer and songwriter.

Beyond his recording career, Brown left a lasting mark on Baton Rouge’s nightlife and entertainment scene. He owned and operated several local clubs over the years, including Floyd Brown’s Embers, The Brown Derby and Studebaker’s. Those venues became gathering places for music fans and helped support the region’s live music community.

Fellow musicians remembered Brown not only for his talent but also for his willingness to mentor younger artists. Baton Rouge singer Chase Tyler described him as an influential figure who encouraged up-and-coming performers and helped preserve Louisiana’s unique musical heritage.

Brown’s death marks the loss of a respected entertainer whose career stretched far and wide. His music and contributions to Louisiana’s country and swamp pop traditions continue to resonate with fans throughout the region.