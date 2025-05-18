Neighbor’s Trampoline Flies Into Man’s Property, Causing Thousands In Damages, Neighbor Refuses To Pay

A man went out of his home to find out that his neighbor’s trampoline had caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his property after it was sent flying by a storm. When he confronted his neighbor, however, he called the incident an “act of God” and refused to pay for the havoc caused by his unsecured trampoline.

The man, who remains unidentified but goes by the nickname “Evillawyer2010,” posted this story on Reddit on March 24, 2025. Earlier that day, at around 5 p.m., the man received text messages from his next-door neighbor, saying that a trampoline had damaged his fence and barn located behind his house.

By reviewing security footage, they were able to determine that the trampoline came from a neighbor’s house across the street. The neighbor, who is referred to as NAS, failed to secure the trampoline. Given the powerful storm, it went flying across the street, impacting on the man’s fence and barn.

Initial Confrontation

While inspecting the damage, NAS approached the man’s driveway nonchalantly. The man then showed the damage his trampoline had caused to NAS, the owner of the trampoline. NAS then asked the man what he wanted to do about the damage.

Shocked by NAS’s attitude, the man calculated the damages to be 5 to 10 thousand dollars. And after going into detail about the specifics of the damages, NAS then said that, given that the damages were in the man’s property, he should “put all the damage through your insurance.”

Shocked, the man, who claims to be an attorney, said, “I’m an attorney. Your failure to secure the trampoline caused it to fly into my yard and destroy my fence and damage my barn. I’m not putting a claim on my insurance.”

NAS Caves

Despite being confronted with the reality of the situation, NAS didn’t back down.

“Well, I’m not paying cash and not making a claim against my insurance,” NAS answered. “This was an act of God.”

“Ok, I’m sorry you see it that way,” the man responded. He would then threaten to sue NAS, given that his law firm “sues around 200 cases per week.” Finally, under the threat of legal action, NAS finally caved and agreed to “put his homeowners on notice,” exchanging numbers with the affected man.

Given that the story was posted to the famous “Am I The A**hole” subreddit, many users online commented on his story. While many agreed seriously, others blamed the man’s barn sarcastically, making fun of the absurdity of NAS’s claims.

“Are you assuming the barn was wearing an attractive coat of paint?” one user wrote. Another commented, “The unsecured trampoline is a nuisance. Your barn attracted it.” A third one joked, “Are you assuming the barn was wearing an attractive coat of paint?”