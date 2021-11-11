Lawyer Says Astroworld Damages ‘Could Be in the Billions’ After Travis Scott, Drake Are Named In Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Astroworld are facing a huge lawsuit after the tragedy last weekend and they could feel it directly in the wallet if one San Antonio lawyer is correct. If you asked most people what they missed most during pandemic (besides human interaction) most would tell you it was seeing live concerts. Concerts have been a great escape for people for ages, and with the world getting back on its feet, live shows have increased.

With that said, the recent Astroworld tragedy has really dampened that joy for many and opened our eyes to just how disastrous and dangerous live shows can be when not properly prepared for. Now the organizers may have to pay up, to the tune of billions, possibly.

Preventable Panic

The problem most people have with the Travis Scott concert tragedy is just how preventable it could have been. It was with that very thought in mind dozens of the people hurt at the show have banded together and hired San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J. Henry to represent them in a class-action lawsuit against Astroworld through its promoter, LiveNation, Travis Scott, Drake, and NRG Stadium.

It is already clear to many that they both are going to be held responsible, at least financially. But how much could it set them back? The numbers being dropped are mind-blowing, yet also, very much justified in this case.

Did You Say BILLIONS?

With countless fatalities and injuries, as well as all the people who now might suffer from PTSD as a result of the show, the venue, the artists, and the producers could end up paying out not millions but billions to the victims, who are still piling up each day as they come forward, slowly but surely.

When asked about it directly, Thomas J. Henry had some things to say. “While we are all still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions.”

In a statement to The Daily Mail, Henry stated: “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

The Show Must (NOT) Go On

The truth is, the world is reeling and mourning in unison to this tragedy. We may not all know someone who was there, but we all feel like we do, and for that reason alone, we do have faith that people will be compensated. But even all the money in the world will never erase it from their minds. The San Antonio lawyer summed it up best with one sentence: “Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy.”