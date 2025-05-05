10-dead-after-tourist-boats-capsize-in-storm

A sudden storm at a popular tourist destination in southwestern China caused four boats to capsize, resulting in the loss of 10 lives.

Videos by Suggest

More than 80 people were swept into a river after strong winds struck a scenic area in Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon, according to state broadcaster CCTV via The New York Post.

A sudden rain and hailstorm struck the upper reaches of the Wu River, a tributary of the Yangtze—China’s longest river—causing boats to capsize. According to NPR, in footage shared by state media, a man is seen performing CPR on another individual, while one of the boats drifts upside down in the water.

Early reports indicated that two tourist boats had capsized. However, state media later clarified on Monday that four boats were involved. According to CCTV, the other two boats were unoccupied, and all seven crew members onboard managed to survive.

The mountains and rivers of Guizhou are a major attraction for tourists, and many Chinese took advantage of the recent five-day national holiday, which concluded on Monday, to explore the region.

Chinese President Acknowledges Need to Improve Safety of Tourist Attractions After Boats Capsize

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged comprehensive efforts to locate the missing and provide care for the injured, according to the official Xinhua News Agency on Sunday. A total of 70 individuals were hospitalized, the majority sustaining only minor injuries.

11 people lost their lives two months ago when a passenger boat collided with an industrial vessel in China’s Hunan province.

Following the recent series of fatal accidents, Xi emphasized the need to improve safety at tourist attractions, large public venues, residential areas, and during the busy period when people return at the end of major holidays.

An eyewitness told the state-owned Beijing News that the waters were deep, though some individuals managed to swim to safety. The storm had struck unexpectedly, shrouding the river in a heavy mist that obscured visibility.