Multiple Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Documentaries in Production Amid Trafficking Investigation

Bad Boy Founder Sean “P.Diddy” Combs is in major trouble with law enforcement authorities. The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of the music moguls’ homes last week. He is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Multiple Diddy Documentaries Pending Amid Allegations

The accusations made against the famed producer are serious in their own right. And since the feds raided his house, several people have come forward revealing uncomfortable encounters they have had with combs. And with him being one of the most famous people ever, the coverage of the story has ballooned, seemingly overnight.

TMZ says that amid the sex trafficking investigation, several film studios have started putting documentaries about Combs into production.

“The ongoing Diddy legal saga is getting the documentary treatment, and it’s gonna happen several times with several companies … TMZ has learned,” TMZ wrote.

“Multiple industry sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … producers at various production companies in Hollywood and the UK have been scrambling to put together long-form documentary films covering Diddy’s drama — everything from the civil lawsuits to the federal raids.”

Miami Raid Catalyst of Documentary Production

The rap mogul is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation. But the raid of his home in Miami was still pretty alarming. In the screenshots of the video, you can see closets have been ransacked and military-grade weapons are drawn on Diddy’s sons.

TMZ says that the explosiveness of the raids is what made companies rush to begin putting the documentaries into production.

“We’re told the outreach to ramp up production for most of the docs began immediately after the raids in L.A. and Miami — which isn’t surprising, as the feds’ execution of search warrants happened on live TV … making it more of a national spectacle, and prompting folks to pay close attention to all the fallout,” they added.

The outlet also says that at least five documentaries are currently being made.

“Our sources tell us at least 5 production companies have been contacting various people who are, or once were, in Diddy’s orbit,” TMZ added. “Everyone from former Diddy dancers to execs at Bad Boy Records, as well as producers who worked on MTV’s “Making the Band.”