Wink Martindale, Beloved Classic Game Show Host, Dead at 91

Wink Martindale, the memorable host of iconic game shows such as Tic-Tac-Dough, and the first to interview Elvis Presley, has passed away at the age of 91.

Martindale died peacefully at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, on April 15. He was surrounded by his family and his devoted wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale, according to a press release.

Martindale launched his show business career at just 17, starting as a disc jockey in his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee. His talent soon led him to Memphis, where he joined the WHBQ radio station.

Wink Martindale Becomes First to Interview Elvis Presley

On July 10, 1954, DJ Dewey Phillips introduced the world to Elvis Presley by playing his debut record, “That’s All Right,” on the radio. Shortly after, Martindale called Elvis’s mother to request that the budding star visit the station. This led to Presley appearing at WHBQ, where he gave his very first interview.

Wink Martindale alongside Elvis Presley in 1956. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

“Wink was the last living witness to ‘Presleymania’ and the birth of Rock & Roll,” the press release explained.

Martindale eventually relocated to Los Angeles, where he began hosting the morning show at KHJ. His career continued to flourish as he took on roles at KRLA in 1959 and KFWB in 1962. Between 1968 and 1971, he worked at KGIL-AM, followed by stints at KKGO-FM/KJQI and Gene Autry’s KMPC from 1971 to 1979 and again from 1983 to 1987. He later joined KABC in 1989 and returned to KJQI from 1993 to 1994.

Wink Martindale Breaks into Television

Martindale gained prominence on television, starting as the host of Mars Patrol, a sci-fi-themed children’s show. He later hosted Teenage Dance Party, which featured a guest appearance by Elvis Presley on June 16, 1956.

His journey into game shows began with NBC’s What’s This Song?, which aired from 1964 to 1965. Over the years, he went on to host several iconic programs, including NBC’s Words and Music, CBS’ Gambit, and Tic-Tac-Dough. His hosting repertoire also included High Rollers, The Last Word, The Great Getaway Game, Trivial Pursuit, Debt, Instant Recall, and many more, cementing his legacy as a prominent figure in game show history.

Beyond his accomplishments on TV, Martindale also achieved success as a recording artist. In 1959, he released the spoken-word track “Deck of Cards,” which climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart. The song became a massive hit, selling over a million copies.

In recent years, Martindale popped up on popular programs such as Most Outrageous Game Show Moments, The Chase, and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also featured in commercials for Orbitz and KFC.

He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006 and a Beale Street Note on Memphis’ Walk of Fame last year. The University of Memphis also honored him with the Distinguished Alumni Award, and he was among the first inductees into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame.

Wink Martindale at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, California, circa 2006. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Martindale is survived by his wife, Sandra, his sister, Geraldine, and his daughters, Lisa, Lyn, and Laura. He also leaves behind a large extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his honorary son, Eric, and his beloved Chihuahua, Dude, according to the press release.