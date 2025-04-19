Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap During Vegas Show

Carrie Underwood is laughing off a live show “wardrobe malfunction,” cheekily joking about giving the audience an unexpected peek at her derriere during a recent concert.

The Country star shared in a recent Instagram post that she experienced a wardrobe mishap during the second-to-last show of her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, which unexpectedly left her “booty on display.”

In the post, shared ahead of her final performance at the Resorts World Theatre that evening, the 42-year-old Underwood reflected on her “epic” penultimate show. Accompanying her caption were several photos of her on stage during the previous night’s performance, capturing the memorable moments.

“Last night was epic…wardrobe malfunctions and all,” Underwood quipped, adding a laughing face emoji.

“Nothing like being stuck out on stage with your booty on display! That’s what makes a live show fun…the unpredictability,” she added. “One thing I CAN always predict, though, is how awesome the crowd is going to be! Thanks for bringing it, #Vegas! Let’s do it one final time tonight!”

The wardrobe malfunction didn’t stop Underwood. She successfully wrapped up the residency the next night, which had been running since it opened in December 2021.

Katy Perry Reportedly Has No Plans to Watch Carrie Underwood Take Over her ‘American Idol’ Spot

Of course, Underwood is set to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol for its upcoming season. However, allegedly, Perry won’t be tuning in.

A source reportedly close to Perry revealed to the U.S. Sun that she has “no interest” in returning to American Idol, describing her experience on the show as “suffocating.”

“Katy doesn’t even watch [the] show,” the insider claimed. “So she hasn’t seen [her replacement] Carrie [Underwood]. But she feels more like herself now than she has in years, being a pop star.”

“It was suffocating in a way due to being under the Disney contract,” the insider added. “And needing to film so many weeks of the year and having to answer to people she would normally have to answer to.”

However, despite reportedly having no interest in watching Underwood and company, Perry wishes them the best.

“Katy wishes the show and everyone there well,” the alleged insider pointed out. “She still views it as a positive overall. She just graduated from that chapter and has no interest in going back.”