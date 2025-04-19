Plane Crashes into River in Nebraska, Killing All 3 On Board

Three lives were lost when a plane suddenly crashed into a river in Nebraska.

A small aircraft crashed into the Platte River, just south of Fremont, at 8:15 p.m. local time on Friday, April 18. The accident claimed the lives of all three individuals onboard, according to a statement released by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

“A small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river. The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” the authorities explained.

The victims’ identities remain undisclosed at this time.

The Cause of the Plane Crash Remain Unclear

Sergeant Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stated during a news conference held shortly after the crash that the dispatch center had received a report from a witness claiming to have seen “a plane go down” over the river.

Dodge County deputies, along with the Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire, Fremont Rural Fire Department, and multiple other agencies, responded to the scene. Drones were also deployed to aid in the search efforts, confirmed Sgt. Frank.

Footage shared across social media shows emergency responders retrieving wreckage from the water and carefully examining the crash site.

🚨Aircraft Crash in Dodge County, Nebraska🚨

A non-commercial aircraft crashed into the Platte River south of Fremont in Dodge County, Nebraska. All three occupants’ bodies were recovered from the wreckage.@OnDisasters @AirNavRadar @Emergenza24 pic.twitter.com/jDXnz1X9Wp — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) April 19, 2025

The sheriff’s office announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, though severe hailstorms were reported in Fremont within the past 24 hours.

According to Fox Weather, powerful thunderstorms swept through the city on the night of Thursday, April 17. The storm unleashed massive hailstones that caused extensive damage, shattering car windows, denting walls, and leaving buildings significantly battered.

Footage shared online and reported by the outlet revealed the aftermath of a hailstorm in Fremont, showing a hotel with shattered windows and a car with a dented roof and a destroyed windshield.