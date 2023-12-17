Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault of Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee is preparing to defend himself after a new lawsuit claims he forced himself on a woman in a helicopter cockpit in February 2003.

According to TMZ, the Motley Crüe frontman is accused by a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was riding in a helicopter with him and another man. Among the things he did was grope, kiss, and penetrate her without consent.

She revealed was friends with the pilot, who invited her on a tour of San Diego County. However, when she arrived at the airfield, plans had changed to include Tommy Lee on the flight. She stated that she felt pressured into going. Once they were airborne, she claimed Lee and the pilot started drinking alcohol, smoking weed, and snorting cocaine.

The men then pressured her to come up to the cockpit and sit on Lee’s lap. Upon sitting on his lap, Lee forced himself on the woman and assaulted her.

Following the incident, the pilot dropped Tommy Lee off in Los Angeles. He then flew the woman back to San Diego in silence. The woman declared that the incident left her shocked, distressed, humiliated, shamed, and guilty. She stated she didn’t go to the police because she didn’t think they would take her seriously.

After the incident, the woman explained she suffered from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other physical/psychological harms.

Tommy Lee, who hasn’t issued a statement about the situation, is being sued for damages.

Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Recently Spoke About Who Was the ‘Love of His Life’ And… It’s Not Pamela Anderson

During a June 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Tommy Lee’s current wife, Brittany Furlan, spoke about how her husband’s second wife, Heather Locklear, is actually the one who was the “love of his life” and not his third wife Pamela Anderson.

“We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close,” Furlan said about Locklear. “She’s just very cool, very nice, just supporting and just a cool chick all around.”

Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear were married from 1986 to 1993. Furlan stated her husband even stated that the actress was the one that got away. “She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person,” Furlan continued. “Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

Furlan also recalled yelling at Tommy Lee for cheating on Locklear because she’s so cool. “That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he’s a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn.”

Tommy Lee went on to marry Pamela Anderson in 1995. Their union lasted until 1998. The rock legend married Furlan in 2019.