What Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee’s Kids Are Doing Today

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were known as the hottest rock couple of the ‘90s. Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American model and actor known for her numerous appearances in Playboy magazine as well as her role on the hit TV show, Baywatch. Tommy Lee is a founding member of the heavy metal band, Mötley Crüe. Together, the two made a Hollywood royal couple. But as is frequently the fate of Hollywood couples, they divorced after only three years of marriage. Though their time together was short, this couple certainly knew how to make headlines. Even so, people don’t know a lot about their two children. Today, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sons are all grown up, and they’ve started following in their parents’ footsteps. So who are they?

Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Have Two Children Together

(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Anderson and Lee met in 1995 and married only four days later. In the years that followed, their relationship was notoriously tumultuous and often toxic. The two had an infamously viral sex tape. Later, Lee served time in jail for assaulting Anderson.

In 1996, the couple became parents and welcomed their son, Brandon Thomas Lee, into the family. A year later, they had their second child, Dylan Jagger Lee. After their divorce in 1998, the couple got back together briefly ten years later in 2008.

Anderson told People, “There was Tommy and then there was nobody else… He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginning that was too much for both of us.” She went on to say, “It really was love at first sight.”

In spite of their split, this love lasted in a different way. The two still have a great relationship. According to Anderson, “I had beautiful children with him… My kids are grateful to be born out of true love.” She went on to say, “We’re good friends, we’re getting better at co-parenting our kids… He’s such a supporter of mine and I’m really happy we’re on such great terms.”

Brandon And Dylan Are All Grown Up Now

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Brandon is a model and actor. He was a cast member on The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings. Dylan is also a model and a musician. It’s no surprise that having famous parents gives you a leg up in getting into the family business of fame. But, there are certainly some strange parts of growing up with an iconic couple for parents. Brandon recalled to Interview asking his mom as a child, “Hey, why does everybody take photos of us?” Anderson told him that the paparazzi takes photos of everyone. When he realized this wasn’t true for a friend’s family, he asked, “Hey, why does nobody take photos of you guys?”

In spite of the challenges of growing up in a famous family with all their dirty laundry out in the open, Brandon and Dylan have grown into two well-adjusted guys. According to Brandon, “Dylan and I haven’t taken a dollar from our parents since we were in high school. We’ve been working our asses off to buy a house, buy a car, and pay for music equipment and acting lessons. It feels better to do it ourselves.”

Brandon and Dylan give their parents plenty to be proud of. In 2020, Dylan and his producing partner, Kyle Girard, released an ‘80s-esque EP from their group Midnight Kids titled The Lost Youth. Dylan told Us that his parents “love it… Everyone’s excited. Everyone supports the project. Everyone’s, like, gung ho about it.” He described his mom as “such a big fan. She’s always playing [The Lost Youth.]” And, his dad is also thrilled to have another musician in the family. According to Dylan, his dad, “loves what we’re doing as Midnight Kids… Honestly, it’s been amazing.”

And, Brandon’s endeavors are cause for celebration, too. In November 2021, he debuted his first fashion collaboration, Swingers Club with Local Authority. His parents happily attended the launch party and were proud to pose for family photos with both of their sons and Tommy Lee’s new wife, Brittany Furlan.

Amidst the struggles of so many Hollywood relationships, it’s nice to see that breakups can result in happy endings, too.