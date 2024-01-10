megyn-kelly-slams-taylor-swift-for-reaction-to-jo-koy-golden-globes-joke

When comedian Jo Koy made a playful remark during his opening monologue at this year’s Golden Globes about Taylor Swift, Swift responded with a frosty glare that didn’t go unnoticed by fans online. While many supporters rallied behind the superstar, Megyn Kelly holds a different perspective on the matter.

Kelly spoke about the incident on her SiriusXM show on Monday (Jan. 8).

“Can’t she just, like, show that she’s a good sport? I think she made the wrong move,” Kelly stated. “By the way, she’s not in charge with the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault.”

Megyn Kelly Critizes Taylor Swift for Reaction to Golden Globes Joke

During the 2024 Golden Globes, Koy made a joke that revolved around the frequency with which the NFL’s cameras capture reactions of Taylor Swift when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games.

The joke? “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” As he finished delivering the line, the cameras naturally turned to Swift, who responded with pursed lips before nonchalantly taking a sip from her champagne glass.

It seems like everyone is making a lot of assumptions about how Swift felt about the joke based on a short clip of her immediate reaction. As of now, Swift has not officially responded to the claims that she was upset at the line.