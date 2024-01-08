‘Golden Globes 2024’: Jo Koy’s Opening Monologue Gets Roasted Online

The 2024 Golden Globes have begun with comedian Jo Koy hosting.

However, his opening monologue received mixed reactions from online viewers, sparking lively discussions on social media.

This opening monologue by Jo Koy…. pic.twitter.com/oTQ75EgcIK — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 8, 2024

Comedian Jo Koy’s 2024 Golden Globes Opening Monologue Bombs

“I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said ‘I’m hosting’ and nobody bothered to check if that was right,” wrote one fan.

Koy did make a joke that he was a last-minute addition to the show. It’s safe to say his lack of preparedness was noticeable to viewers watching at home.

I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

Another viewer pointed out how Koy started riffing after he realized his monologue wasn’t going well.

“Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: ‘I got the gig 10 days ago! Do you want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.'”

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

One user on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out how Ko didn’t really try hard with his Barbie joke.

“The awkward silence at Jo Koy’s Barbie jokes… He told smart jokes about the other nominees and all he had about Barbie was “big boobs.”