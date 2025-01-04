Meghan Markle Reenters Public Life With New Instagram Account, Upcoming Netflix Series

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram after years away from social media with a cheerful video to celebrate the New Year.

Videos by Suggest

On New Year’s Day, the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex made her long-awaited return to Instagram on her account @meghan. The post featured a video reportedly captured by Prince Harry. According to People, the footage was captured at a public beach near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

In the candid footage, Markle is seen running barefoot along the shore, playfully writing “2025” in the sand with her finger before laughing at the camera and jogging out of frame.

Eagle-eyed onlookers likely noted that the sand the Duchess was writing on wasn’t exactly pristine. Markle is known for her flawless penmanship from her calligraphy days. However, it’s clear she took a moment to perfect her handwriting for the shot.

The video opens with Meghan sprinting toward the ocean, dressed in a white top and jeans. To her left, “2025” is etched in the sand, a detail hinting at multiple takes as she worked to perfect the writing of the new year.

After years of stepping back from social media, an alleged insider revealed to People that Markle is “excited” about her return to Instagram. According to the source, her plans include sharing updates on her latest projects and spreading positivity and joy through her platform.

Meanwhile, the “About this account” tab reveals the Instagram account was created in June 2022. The profile picture is a new black-and-white photo of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle’s Return to Social Media Coincides with Her New Netflix Show

However, Markle quickly got down to business, using her newly active Instsgram to promote her upcoming Netflix show.

On Thursday, January 2, Meghan announced her latest venture, With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle show. The Netflix series represents a new and deeply personal project for the Duchess, who will take on the roles of both host and executive producer.

Markle took to Instagram to unveil the trailer for her upcoming show.

“I have been so excited to share this with you!” she wrote in the caption. “I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

Filmed in Montecito, California, Markle is shown cooking in the kitchen, caring for a beehive, and arranging flowers in a local shop. She’s also shown hosting an array of friends and guests. Among them are her husband, Prince Harry, and celebrities like Mindy Kaling.

Meanwhile, With Love, Meghan drops on Netflix on January 15.