megan-fox-sparks-pregnancy-rumors-with-baby-bump-in-machine-gun-kelly-video

Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll just dropped “Lonely Road,” accompanied by a melodrama-filled music video featuring Megan Fox.

The single, released on Friday, heavily lifts from John Denver’s timeless classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The video also includes a special appearance from Jelly’s significant other, Bunnie Xo.

The video, which seems to be heavily inspired by Ryan Gosling’s 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, features a motorcycle-riding MGK robbing banks to provide for his family.

One unintentionally hilarious scene features MGK asking Jelly to return to a life of crime after going straight (the impossibly soft, spotlessly polished duo work as mechanics in the video’s story).

“I can’t go back down that road, man,” Jelly awkwardly manages to mutter.

MGK and Jelly Roll attempt to act in an awkward scene from the “Lonely Road” music video. (Image via YouTube / Machine Gun Kelly).

Meanwhile, the thrust of the story involves MGK trying to provide for his upcoming baby mamma, played by Megan Fox sporting a serious baby bump. We are treated to several scenes of the couple frolicking and enjoying each other’s company. However, the party seems to be over when MGK finds a “Final Notice” on his home’s door. Maybe he should be working rather than spending so much time at the lake with his pregnant significant other, but we digress.

Next, Jelly Roll arrives home to discover Bunnie Xo reading a letter regarding an “infertility diagnosis and management.” Last month, the couple candidly shared their real-life fertility struggles as Bunnie underwent IVF treatments.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share a kiss in the music video for “Lonely Road”. (Image via YouTube / Machine Gun Kelly)

While Fox appears to be pregnant with MGK’s baby in the music video, the couple disclosed last year that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green for a decade, and together they share three children: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Machine Gun Kelly also has a teenage daughter, Casie, from a prior relationship.

Fans Take a Fictional Music Video Story Literally, Suspecting Megan Fox is Pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s Seed

Of course, the video was a smash success, garnering over 2 million views on YouTube in just over 24 hours. Sadly, many fans were quick to take the clearly fictional music video literally. They seemed to beleive the footage on Fox sporting a baby bump was a sideways baby announcement for the one again, off again couple.

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT?!?!?”, one fan exclaimed on X alongside a screenshot from the video.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT?!?!? pic.twitter.com/S3nj6ODNoK — marty ⸆⸉🤍ll Eras Tour Milan N1😭💗ll (@starlight_tv_) July 26, 2024

“STOP IM SO HAPPY FOR EM,” another fan gushed. “IS MEGAN FOX ACTUALLY PREGNANT OR WAS IT JUST FOR THE VIDEO?!???”, another not at all unhinged fan wondered on X.

Meanwhile, more sensible internet denizens populated the comments under MGK’s YouTube post of the video.

“Knowing that Bunnie [Jelly Roll’s wife] struggling to get pregnant right now and Megan lost a baby..this video had to be hard to make and I’m in tears it was such a good song. I love all of you guys!”, one fan commented. “This was either the most healing thing to shoot or the absolute hardest,” another fan agreed.

“My wife and I have a bundle of joy due February through IVF. I wanna say keep going and don’t give up,” a third thoughtful fan chimed in.