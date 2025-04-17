haley-joel-osment-just-got-arrested

Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment was arrested for public intoxication while he was at a California ski resort earlier this month.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to E! News that the actor’s arrest occurred at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in Mammoth Lakes, California. Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed he was booked on Apr. 8 after law enforcement received a call just before 2 p.m. about an allegedly intoxicated person at the resort.

The resort’s ski patrol was with Osment when responding officers arrived on the scene. The actor was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, which officers sent to a lab to determine what it was.

Osment was shortly released after being booked.

Sources Say Haley Joel Osment Had Been Struggling Personally Before His Arrest

Sources close to Haley Joel Osment told TMZ he had been mentally struggling lately. The actor reportedly lost everything in the Altadena wildfire in January and had been struggling with insurance.

Although he found a new residence, his insurance company denied his claim. Earlier this month, Osment told Us Weekly that his sister, Emily Osment, let him stay with her after the fire.

“Because I lost my house in the fires, I’ve been living with her for the past couple of months,” he explained. “She’s been very generous and helping me out there. She’s fantastic.”

He continued to praise his sister by adding, “She’s great. Her show [Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage] is just wrapping up season 1 right now. Great community of people there.”

The actor has struggled in the past with alcohol. In 2006, he suffered a broken rib and fractured shoulder blade after driving into a brick pillar. He pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and misdemeanor drug possession. He had marijuana on him at the time of the accident.

Osment was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 hours in an alcohol rehabilitation and education program. He also received a $1,500 fine and had to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.