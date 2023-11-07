Megan Fox Reveals Miscarriage At 10 Weeks And More In New Book

In Megan Fox’s new work of poetry, she revealed the heartbreaking miscarriage she experienced with artist and ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox’s new book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, was released on Tuesday.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Fox wrote about her miscarriage in two poems. The actress and model conceived the child with Machine Gun Kelly.

In the poems, Fox describes her experience with the miscarriage in full detail. She reportedly found out during her 10-week ultrasound of the baby girl.

Fox wrote, “Maybe if I hadn’t… maybe if I had…”

In another poem, she continued the story regarding her loss: “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh.”

Fox later wrote, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

In the same poem, she later recalled how the baby girl was ripped “from my insides.” Fox further explained, “I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Did Megan Diss MGK In Her Book?

In the prologue of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox revealed that she feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” for whichever “beautiful, broken, self-absorbed idiot” is hunting her down, The U.S. Sun reported.

After writing about the “self-absorbed” idiot that broke her heart, fans are speculating if Fox is referring to MGK or another ex-partner.

In another poem, Fox seemingly called MGK a narcissist, writing, “That you would never hurt me on purpose that you’re just too young to have known better but what’s the difference between manslaughter and murder? I’m still dead either way – a 32-year-old narcissist quantifies his crimes.”

The “Bad Things” singer turned 33 in April.

Celebs Are Baring It All In Their New Books

While Megan Fox is the most recent celebrity to express her feelings through writing, Britney Spears has stunned fans with her new tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

Spears’ memoir covers topics including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her 13-year conservatorship, and her abortion.

Both novels, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous and The Woman In Me, are available now.