Megan Fox Steps Out in Suit Jacket, Nothing Else for Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Leaving little to the imagination, Megan Fox was spotted wearing just a suit jacket while on a date with Machine Gun Kelly.

While at a Summer Solstice Celebration at the Nemacolin resort in Farmington, Penn., the Transformers franchise alum donned the black jacket with fishnet knee-high garters and point-toe heels. For accessories, she wore a sparkly choker.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly wore a black suit with matching black loafers as he and Megan Fox chatted with other guests at the event.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox suit up for rare date night https://t.co/xq3UBHOcpG pic.twitter.com/qJ00bN94zL — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024

The event appearance comes more than a month after Fox quietly deleted all of her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone, including Machine Gun Kelly. She previously deactivated the social media account after she was accused of cheating on the rapper.

Despite their relationship woes over the past six months, it appears Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still together. The twosome even celebrated the rapper’s 34th birthday in April.

Days after Megan Fox wiped out Instagram account, Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to his and the actress’ lost pregnancy. The rapper shared the process of creating a wooden ship, complete with sails and oars. It was dedicated to the lost child. “my first wood carving,” he stated in the caption. “for a special soul that will be found again.”

Megan Fox first opened up about her emotional miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. “I want to hold your hand/hear your laugh,” she wrote. “But now/I have to say/goodbye.”

Sources Say Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Taking Things One Day at a Time’

A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working through things while dealing with relationship woes.

“They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings” the insider explained. “And have consistent communication.”

“They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other’s space when needed, which is key for them during this time.”

The source further pointed out that the couple is doing their best to make things work. “They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible,” they continued. “And protect their children from any drama or outside noise.”

Megan Fox has three children with her ex, Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kely has a daughter Casie from a previous relationship.

The couple first met in 2020 and got engaged two years later.