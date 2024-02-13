Megan Fox Hits Super Bowl Afterparty Pantsless in Viral Pics

Megan Fox certainly knows how to make a statement. Hitting a Las Vegas afterparty after the Super Bowl, Fox garnered attention for her outfit or should we say lack of outfit. The actor wore a pantsless attire.

Fox wore a corset combined with panties, a jacket, and knee-high boots. The actor looked like a rocker in a series of steamy images that Fox posted to Instagram. Fox captioned the image as “a mother.” She wore a Poster Girl sleeveless top. Fox’s latest image comes as part of a clothing trend.

One person wrote, “Yes we mothers can look hot and dress like that.”

Another commented, “HI. BEAUTIFUL MEGAN. AND HAPPY AND COOL NEW WEEK BEAUTIFUL MEGAN.”

Yet another wrote, “It’s not fair how fine you are.”

Megan Fox Discusses Insecurities

Fox’s social media post comes after she previously opened up about her body dysmorphia. It’s something that she’s struggled with since she was little.

“I have body dysmorphia,” Fox said via Forbes. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never ever.”

Fox said it was something she became aware of when she was little. Going through puberty and developing earlier than other classmates made her a target for bullying. This made her feel further isolated.

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of like, ‘But I should look this way.’ And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure,” she said. “I’ve always felt different and alien, and that only confirmed my suspicions of being strange.”

Speaking with Drew Barrymore (via People), Fox thanked her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for helping support her poetry book, an outlet for dealing with past trauma. She said, “I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way.”

She continued, “As an actor, you don’t really have that, because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue. So I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art. So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that, and when you love someone, you’re not gonna deny them their right to experience relief from their suffering.”