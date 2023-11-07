Does Megan Fox Think Her Fiance Machine Gun Kelly Is A Narcissist?

In Megan Fox’s new poetry book, she seemingly called out her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, multiple times.

The actress and model released her new book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, on Tuesday.

In the book, Fox, 37, wrote a poem titled, “You Keep Telling Me It Was A Secret.” In the poem, she appears to refer to her on-again-off-again partner, Machine Gun Kelly, 33.

The poem discusses the couple’s whirlwind relationship after they were faced with rumors of cheating and separation.

Fox wrote, “That you would never hurt me on purpose that you’re just too young to have known better but what’s the difference between manslaughter and murder? I’m still dead either way – a 32-year-old narcissist quantifies his crimes.”

Critics believe that the “32-year-old narcissist” Fox is referring to in the poem isn’t coincidental. Machine Gun Kelly, the artist who recently became the subject of attention in an awkward interview, turned 33 this past April.

In another poem, Fox revealed that she feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” for whichever “beautiful, broken, self-absorbed idiot” is pursuing her. After writing that a “self-absorbed idiot” broke her heart, fans are speculating if Fox is referring to MGK or another ex-partner.

Megan Fox Reveals Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage

In addition to discussing serious topics including sex, abuse, and murder, Fox revealed her heartbreaking miscarriage in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Fox wrote about the miscarriage in two poems.

Fox wrote, “Maybe if I hadn’t… maybe if I had…”

In another poem, she continued the story regarding her loss: “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh.”

Fox later wrote, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

In the same poem, she later recalled how the baby girl was ripped “from my insides.”

Fox further explained, “I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is available now.