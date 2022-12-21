Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson In Fuzzy Pink Hat And A Pink Version Of This Controversial Pant Trend

Megan Fox is used to turning heads. So when she made an appearance at Audacy Beach Festival earlier this month, people paid attention.

In fact, one can’t help but notice that Fox is channeling her inner Pamela Anderson in a fuzzy pink hat and rose-colored ensemble. The actress also sported a controversial pant trend, so Fox has us all nostalgic for the ’90s.

On December 4, Fox attended the music festival in Fort Lauderdale as a way to support her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. Since the singer was performing at the festival, Fox decided to both support her fiancé and turn heads with an all-pink outfit.

Sporting an oversized pink fuzzy hat, the actress couldn’t be missed. Then again, can someone really look past Fox? She turned heads in her rosy-hued ensemble from head to toe.

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

The actress donned pointy-toe pumps in blush, along with a bra top that leaves little to the imagination. However, what really made us pay attention were two of her wardrobe choices: rose-colored cargo pants and a sky-high fuzzy pink hat that is more than reminiscent of one worn by Anderson.

An Iconic Look That Gives Off ’90s Vibes

Those of us of a certain age can easily recall Anderson’s heyday back in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Baywatch star was known for making a scene with her iconic outfits. One of her more memorable choices was a feathery pink hat that she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999.

RELATED: Model Joan Smalls Shows Off ‘Jellyfish’ Haircut That’s Been Making Waves In Hollywood

In fact, Fox’s rose-colored hat instantly took us back to ’90s nostalgia. From the color and shape to the feathery details, Fox’s headgear is definitely twinning with Anderson’s from back in the day.

Carson Daly and Pamela Anderson at the 1999 VMA awards (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The actress may also have deliberately channeled her inner Anderson. Apparently, Fox is a major fan of the 55-year-old model—so much so that the Transformers star even went as Anderson for Halloween this year.

But it’s not only the headwear the Jennifer’s Body star wore that has us talking. Fox’s pink pants are turning heads just as much as the bucket-sized hat. That’s because it appears the actress is jumping on the cargo pants trend that has been on the rise this year.

Love them or hate them, those of us who can recall cargo pants from a couple of decades ago remember that these pants were all the rage back in the day. Thankfully, the updated version, including the pair that Fox sported at the music festival, is high-waisted and not the dreaded low-rise version from the ’90s.

Plus, with all the extra pockets, there’s no need to carry a bag. A phone, wallet, and even some lipstick can easily fit in these trending pockets. It’s a trend we can definitely get behind.

More From Suggest