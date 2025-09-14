Massachusetts Man Accused Of Killing And Dismembering Wife Got Stabbed In Jail Ahead Of Trial

A Massachusetts man, Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2023, was reportedly stabbed in jail, weeks before his trial was scheduled to start.

As reported by MassLive.com, the alleged stabbing occurred at around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, September 11, at a Dedham correctional center. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

By Friday morning, he was discharged from the hospital and back in Norfolk County Jail.

While not identified by the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement with the outlet, Walshe’s attorney, Larry Tipton, confirmed it was his client who was stabbed.

Jail officers subdued the person who allegedly carried out the stabbing. They recovered a “makeshift blunt instrument,” as per the sheriff’s office.

Alleged Murderer

Ana Walshe, Brian’s 39-year-old wife, was last seen on January 1, 2023. The man told police officers that she had taken a cab to Logan International Airport. She was flying to her place of work in Washington, D.C., the man claimed.

However, prosecutors alleged that the father-of-three had actually killed and dismembered Ana Walshe in their home, and later discarded her remains across several locations in Massachusetts.

As reported by Fox News Digital, Brian Walshe was allegedly captured on Home Depot surveillance purchasing several items. These included cleaning items, goggles, and a utility knife.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged that Brian made multiple Google searches about how to discard a body and if someone could be charged if the remains were never found.

Reportedly, Brian hired a private investigator as he suspected his wife of cheating. At the time of Ana’s disappearance, their relationship was strained, given Brian’s legal troubles. He was on pre-sentencing probation for allegedly selling fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Authorities have yet to find Ana Walshe’s remains. During her search, they only managed to recover a hacksaw with a “small bone fragment.” These were allegedly found in a dumpster located in front of Brian’s mother’s house.

Walshe’s trial is set to begin on October 10. Previously, the defense reportedly attempted to suppress the Google searches and even dismiss the murder charge filed against Walshe. However, Diane Freniere, the judge presiding over Brian’s trial, has denied both motions.