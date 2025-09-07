Georgia Woman Allegedly ‘Double Bagged’ And Abandoned Newborn Baby In Motel Dumpster

A Georgia woman, 22-year-old Zinnia Hernandez, has been charged after her newborn child was allegedly found abandoned in a motel dumpster. Allegedly, Hernandez “double bagged” the baby moments after giving birth in a bathtub.

According to a release issued by the Columbus Georgia Police Department (CGPD), the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 2. At around 6:30 p.m., CGPD officers responded to a Victory Drive location after receiving reports of a newborn found in a dumpster.

Shortly after arrival, the infant boy was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he received treatment. The baby is currently in stable condition.

An extensive investigation carried out by the Special Victims Unit resulted in the arrest of Hernandez, the infant’s mother. Allegedly, the woman admitted to giving birth to the child and subsequently placing him in the dumpster.

‘Double Bagged’

As reported by WTVM, citing CGPD Investigator Bradley Waldie, the baby was found at a dumpster outside Budgetel Inn. The woman, who had been living in the motel for months, gave birth to her son on Tuesday morning.

After giving birth to the boy in her motel room’s bathtub, she allegedly placed the boy, the placenta, and the umbilical cord in a white and blue trash bag. The child was “double bagged,” according to Waldie, in an identical bag and abandoned in the dumpster. The newborn reportedly remained there up to six excruciating hours.

As a result, Zinnia Hernandez was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, abandonment of a dependent child, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and cruelty to children. She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The CGPD cited Georgia’s Safe Haven Law in their release. The law allows Georgia mothers to leave their babies at a hospital, fire station, or police station up to 30 days after giving birth. Should they choose to do this, they will not face criminal charges. However, this is the case only if they hand the children to staff members.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes CEO Monica Kelsey spoke with WDRW about Georgia’s need for more options, including baby boxes. These are devices installed at fire stations and hospitals where parents can place their newborns. First responders are notified shortly after a baby is placed.

Proposed in 2024, House Bill 350, which would have allowed them in Georgia, was eventually withdrawn.