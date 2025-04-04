mass-stabbing-in-dc-leaves-6-people-injured

A mass stabbing in Washington, D.C., has left at least seven people injured, including a grandmother and her granddaughters.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, April 3, at around 3:45 p.m. local time, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on X that investigators and emergency crews were responding to a mass stabbing. The attack, which injured several people, happened at the intersection of Meigs Place and Montello Avenue in northeast Washington, D.C.

The suspect, who sustained self-inflicted stab wounds during the incident, is now in police custody, authorities confirmed.

“Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute and located numerous people suffering from stab wounds,” D.C. Chief Pamela Smith explained in a press conference, per ABC News.

“Based on preliminary information, the suspect began stabbing himself while walking down the street before stabbing a female acquaintance who was with him, “Smith continued.

According to the chief, he proceeded to attack others outside on the block, including two good Samaritans who tried to intervene. Six people—four women and two men—were taken to local hospitals following what Smith described as a “senseless assault.” Among the victims were a grandmother and her two granddaughters, she added.

The victims are reported to be in stable condition, with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Smith. Details regarding their ages were not immediately available. However, reportedly no minors were injured.

D.C. Chief Advises Against ‘Good Samaritans’ Intervening in Wake of Mass Stabbing

Police found the suspect lying on the ground in the area, according to Smith. Nearby, just a few feet away, officers recovered a knife believed to have been used in the assault, she added.

The unnamed suspect was also taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, she reported.

“This incident highlights the need for assistance of substance abuse issues in our communities,” Smith added during the conference.

Smith praised the two good Samaritans for their efforts to assist. However, she cautioned against intervening in such situations.

“Even though we’re grateful for their intervention, we would ask that individuals who see incidents such as this to not intervene because these two individuals, although good Samaritans, were also stabbed as part of this assault,” Smith explained.