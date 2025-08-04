Milwaukee Man Who Killed And Dismembered Teen College Student On First Date Sentenced To Life

Maxwell Anderson, the 34-year-old Milwaukee man who killed and then brutally dismembered a 19-year-old Sade Carleen Robinson, a college student, on their first date, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

As reported by The Associated Press, Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, despite the defense’s request for eligibility for parole after 25 years.

Back on June 6, as previously reported, Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson, and hiding a corpse.

The 34-year-old was also sentenced to seven and a half years for the dismembering count and one and a half years for the arson count. The judge dismissed the hiding a corpse charge as Anderson can’t be convicted of both hiding and dismembering a corpse.

Anderson plans to appeal his convictions, still maintaining his innocence following his conviction and sentencing.

Robinson’s parents were present during Anderson’s sentencing hearing. They both delivered powerful victim impact statements.

“Judge, I’m asking this demon be respectfully returned back to hell as soon as possible,” Sheena Scarbrough, Sade’s mother, said.

“Everything that he did should be done to him,” Carlos Robinson, Sade’s father, said. “No man should be able to live after what he did. That’s just how I feel. I can’t get past this. I can’t.”

Killed And Dismembered

As per the AP, Robinson and Anderson met at a bat in March 2024. Evidence showed that, on April 1, one week after they met, they drank in two different bars. Then, they ended up in Anderson’s apartment.

Photos found in Anderson’s phone show him groping Robinson, with prosecutors arguing that she was incapacitated at the time.

The following day, video surveillance footage shows Robinson’s car leaving the apartment and then arriving at a park next to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Prosecutors alleged that’s where Anderson dismembered Robinson.

The man would later burn Robinson’s vehicle and take the bus home.

Body parts were discovered later, with one of Robinson’s legs and a foot found near a playground. A torso and an arm were later found on a South Milwaukee beach. Her head has yet to be found.

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an informant told the authorities that Maxwell Anderson had planned the murder for a month. A warrant stated that the informant had heard from Anderson that he planned to shoot Robinson in his basement and then dismember her body.

Sade Carleen Robinson was a Milwaukee Area Technical College student.