Mariah Carey’s Christmas Wax Figure Breaks the Internet: ‘Which One is Real?’ 

With the 2024 holiday season just around the corner, Madame Tussauds New York has paid homage to Mariah Carey with a realistic wax figure of the Queen of Christmas.

Over the weekend, Carey took to her Instagram account to share a series of snapshots with her wax figure self. “Finally found someone to help me out with the toy delivery this year!” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker declared. “Thank you Madame Tussauds New York.”

The post also included a video of Mariah Carey seeing the wax figure for the first time. The replica is wearing a sparkly red floor-length dress, which Madame Tussauds declared “reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.” The dress was notably inspired by the ensemble Carey wore for her 2020 Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas.

“With her iconic curls cascading over her shoulders and surrounded by a massive wreath adorned with twinkling lights, she’s radiating all the glam and joy we’ve come to expect from the Queen of Christmas,” the wax museum stated.

According to Madame Tussauds New York, Mariah Carey was rendered speechless upon first laying eyes on the wax figure. “Oh my gosh, it’s surreal. Very good!” Carey stated.

Madame Tussauds New York further revealed that the wax figure is now “reigning supreme” in the newly launched “Seasons of New York City” area of the museum. Through the new exhibit, visitors will enjoy an “enchanting winter wonderland” as well as “soak in the essence of the city that never sleeps.”

“You can grab a bite at the Park Corner Café & Bar,” the museum added. “And of course bask in a Christmas wonderland alongside Mariah herself!”

Mariah Carey Fans React to New Wax Figure

It didn’t take long for Mariah Carey fans to take to her post’s comment section to share their thoughts about the new wax figure.

“Why did I think it was just two pics,” one fan wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.

Another fan then stated, “Wow probably the only wax figure that looks just like the actual person. Which one is the real Mariah.”

Other commenters then celebrated the exciting wax figure milestone. “FINALLY QUEEN. At first glance, I thought it was a Christmas Vs Halloween Mariah,” a commenter explained. “Then I realized that finally you got your Wax figure, I AM SO HAPPY.”

A fellow commenter further stated, “They KNEW they had to get this one right, and they DID! This is amazing. Congratulations Mariah!”