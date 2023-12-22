‘Queen of Christmas’ Mariah Carey Visits White House for Holiday Season

Mariah Carey recently ushered in the holiday season with a visit to the White House. While there, she got to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The renowned “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer brought along her 12-year-old twins — Monroe and Moroccan — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Sharing the joyful experience on Instagram, Carey posted a carousel of images capturing the festive atmosphere during her visit.

In one snapshot, Carey and her children are engaging in conversation with President Biden inside the iconic Oval Office.

Mariah Carey Visits White House at Christmastime

Carey shared posed photos with President Biden, as well as with Vice President Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The star took in the festive ambiance of the White House, particularly enjoying the sight of the elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

Capturing a sweet family moment, she posed with her kids in front of the tree and even added an ornament to its branches.

In her Instagram post, Carey expressed her delight at the opportunity to spread holiday cheer at the White House and took pleasure in witnessing the festive decorations that adorned the iconic residence.