mariah-carey-asks-assistant-to-brush-her-hair-post-rollercoaster-ride-in-hilarious-photos

Pop star Mariah Carey appeared to enjoy herself at her kids Moroccan and Monroe’s 13th birthday party. The twins celebrated their milestone at Universal Studios theme park and Mariah joined in on the festivities.

She even got on a roller coaster, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Fast and the fabulous! #MariahCarey gets a touch up after a ride on a rollercoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando this week pic.twitter.com/HXwZhM6d4P — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) May 3, 2024

Mariah Carey Keeps Her Glam on Point

Mariah Carey’s hair got frizzled on the ride. But she made sure that she had someone to keep her glam on point.

“Mariah Carey always has someone around to make sure she’s looking beautiful. Proven in these pictures which show the rule applies even when she’s hitting a theme park,” TMZ wrote.

“The singer was at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure in Orlando Wednesday. She was celebrating her twins Moroccan and Monroe’s 13th birthday … and Mama Bear herself ended up getting on one of the rides, which sent her ‘do into a frenzy.”

Carey Wants to Keep Twins Grounded

Mariah parents Moroccan and Monroe with television host Nick Cannon. The twins have two of the most successful people in the world as parents. So it is safe to say that they do not live an average lifestyle.

But Mariah says despite the embarrassment of riches between her and Nick, they still want to make sure that they keep the kids “grounded,” and make sure they know that they have to work for the things they want.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things.”

Carey also admitted that the twins can be “a lot” but she enjoys every moment with them. She also gave a nod to Nick for being a great co-parent.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey added. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting. Staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”