mariah-carey-celebrates-the-new-year-with-hot-tub-dip-in-designer-gown

Kicking off 2024 in style, Mariah Carey celebrates the new year with a hot tub dip in a designer gown.

In her latest Instagram post, Carey is seen celebrating the new year with snowy weather in Aspen. The Queen of Christmas also got a chance to hug Santa. “Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful, [and] a happy new year!” she declared in the caption.

Mariah Carey is kicking off the new year as a single woman following her split from longtime love, Bryan Tanaka. The duo called it quits after seven years of dating. A source told PageSix that it all came down to both of them having separate needs. “He wants to have a family,” the insider stated. “That’s not where she is at.”

Carey has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Although the couple ended things days before Christmas, many fans noticed that Tanaka wasn’t present for Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour. He was notably a dancer for the music icon and had started in 2006.

“He wants to start having his own life,” another source told the media outlet about Mariah Carey’s ex.

Mariah Carey Recently Said She’s Had a Rough Year

While speaking to PEOPLE in early December, Mariah Carey admitted she hasn’t had the best year of her life.

“I’ve been forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she explained. “Since last year – because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

When asked how she found a way to deal with her woes, Mariah Carey said writing has helped her. “It’s prayer. It’s like these little things that can take you from possibly being in a really bad mood to just being in a better place immediately. And just really being thankful for all scenarios, all the moments that come our way.”

Carey also pointed out that she doesn’t Google herself as well. “I don’t read anything written about me. That’s one of my coping mechanisms. It’s taking a bath.”

In regards to being labeled as a diva, Mariah Carey added that she still defines the word the way it is in the dictionary. “It’s a successful singer, usually a soprano, typically in the opera field. And that’s sort of a half-assed way of explaining it. But the second definition is like ‘a difficult woman.’”