Margot Robbie Breaks Silence About Oscars Snub, ‘Barbie’ Fan Backlash

Margot Robbie is speaking out following her Oscars snub. The actor headed the smash hit Barbie, but she didn’t feel the love from the Academy. Robbie’s co-stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling both garnered nominations.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Margot Robbie said at a SAG screening (via Deadline). Robbie opened up about her perspective on not getting a Lead Actress nomination. Director Greta Gerwig also didn’t land in the Best Director category either for the film.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Despite the lack of an Oscar nomination, Robbie feels accomplished by the film. The actor is up for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, however. Barbie also proved to be a watershed moment in popular culture in 2023.

Robbie felt honored by the response from fans.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Margot Robbie Talks ‘Barbie’

Robbie, who starred as Harley Quinn in the DCEU, said she had never been a part of a film of this magnitude. She was under-prepared for just how popular Barbie would end up being.

She continued, “I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie has had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

Robbie is getting recognition from her co-star Gosling. The actor came out with a statement supporting both Robbie and Gerwig.

He said, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

He continued expressing his disappointment, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”