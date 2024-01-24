Ryan Gosling Weighs in on Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscars Snub

In response to what is considered one of the most controversial snubs of the 2024 Oscar nominations, Ryan Gosling has released a strongly-worded statement.

Gosling, renowned for his role as Ken in last summer’s box-office hit Barbie, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. However, the absence of director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie from the nominations did not go unnoticed by Gosling.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Gosling expressed his delight at receiving recognition for his performance. In the same statement, he conveyed disappointment for his colleagues who were overlooked in their respective categories.

Both Gerwig and Robbie were nominees at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

Ryan Gosling, who received an #Oscars nomination for his role as Ken, called out the snubs of his #Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and the film's director Greta Gerwig: “To say that I’m disappointed…would be an understatement.” https://t.co/ptjfVEtqrG pic.twitter.com/30euxYYQI7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 24, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s Full Statement on Oscar Nomination & ‘Barbie’ Snubs

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie. And there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. The two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”