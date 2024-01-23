‘Barbie’ Star Margot Robbie Snubbed by 2024 Oscars, Fans Enraged

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have officially been announced and seem to be missing one major star – in the eyes of Barbie fans, at least. Margot Robbie, the actor behind the movie’s titular character, did not receive a nomination and the countless Barbie devotees across social media were quick to express their outrage.

Now, it’s not that Barbie was snubbed completely. On the contrary, the Greta Gerwig creation did quite well in terms of nominations.

Barbie received a nomination for Best Picture. Additionally, America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor. The pink-soaked film received nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song categories as well.

The only problem? The nominations for Best Actress went to Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Emma Stone (Poor Things), with Margot Robbie nowhere in sight.

It didn’t help that Greta Gerwig was skipped over for a Best Director nomination as well.

‘Barbie’ Fans Fuming Over Margot Robbie Snub

Barbie fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with scornful comments about the snub, with many taking the opportunity to use the newly minted “Ryan Gosling befuddled at the Critics Choice Awards” meme.

No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film

“Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 f–king 24 you cannot make this up,” one fan raged.

“WHAT????? margot robbie being snubbed,” another fumed. “Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn’t get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie,” a third said.

So Ryan Gosling's nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn't nominated for playing barbie… in barbie #Oscars



pic.twitter.com/uceB20BB8H — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) January 23, 2024

“Seems really odd to me how #Barbie could be nominated for best lead actor, best supporting actress and even best film, but they don’t acknowledge Margot Robbie as lead actress (the heart and soul of the film) or Greta Gerwig as director,” one fan pointed out.