Man Slashes 8-Year-Old Girl’s Neck With Broken Beer Bottle At New Mexico Pizza Restaurant

A man from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is accused of attacking an 8-year-old girl with a broken beer bottle at a pizza restaurant, according to KOAT. 24-year-old Nichalas San Souci allegedly smashed the bottle on the child’s head and slashed her neck. This incident occurred at Saggio’s on 107 Cornell Drive on April 25.

Videos by Suggest

8-Year-Old Girl’s Neck Slashed With Broken Beer Bottle At Pizza Restaurant

Luckily, the girl is recovering from her injuries. She needed 19 stitches after suffering from multiple lacerations. This incident was horrifying for the girl’s father, Britton Rose, to witness.

“There was a pretty long line,” said Rose. “So we knew it was going to be a while before we were able to order and sit down and eat.”

It seemed like any normal Friday at a pizza restaurant. As they waited for their food, his wife took their daughter to look at the murals in the restaurant.

The father quickly heard his wife shouting. “That’s when I heard my wife from across the restaurant yelling, ‘No, no, stop,’” he recalled. “Then I knew something was going on with my family.”

Court documents wrote that San Souci claimed the girl was “in his way.” Soon after, he attacked her with the bottle.

Rose noted that his daughter did nothing to provoke the incident. “She did nothing, my daughter did nothing to provoke this attack in any way,” said the father.

He also mentioned how lucky his daughter was to have survived. “She’s extremely lucky. Major arteries were missed.” Her survival may also be attributed to witnesses rushing in to help. One of them was an off-duty paramedic who helped apply pressure to her neck until first responders arrived.

The perpetrator appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His charges were child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As they deliberate on San Souci’s case, he will remain behind bars, which Rose is glad to hear. “I’m happy he’s being held behind bars,” said the father. “The DA has made it clear they’re taking the case very seriously.”