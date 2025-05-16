‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Lexi Love Enters Rehab For Substance Abuse

RuPaul Drag Race finalist Lexi Love recently revealed she is undergoing a 30-day rehab program for substance abuse.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Love wrote she was taking a break to focus on her recovery.

“I was brave enough to take my Mental, [Physical], and Emotional health seriously for the first time ever,” she stated. “I am in rehab and will be gone for a while…. Yall better get ready for what’s coming.”

Lexi Love’s manager, TJ Liedel, also confirmed the news, telling Entertainment Weekly that past trauma led to recent issues with substance abuse. Love is currently at a treatment facility in Texas.

“Her family, friends, and fans all know the love and light that Lexi has,” Liedel said. “We know how difficult it is to face these things head-on. We’re extremely proud of the courage she has to face publicly, and to be a representative for so many in the community.”

Liedel further shared that outside negativity has also caused Love to struggle. “Unfortunately, people demonize these things,” he pointed out. “But the only way we can get better about it is to be public, share stories, and actively work toward healthier, happier times.”

Leidel went on to thank those who have supported Love throughout this process. “We appreciate the support of everyone. Know that Lexi appreciates everyone in their support, and she will be back soon. We Lexi Love you.”

Lexi Love Announced She Was Taking a Break From Performing After Placing Third on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Lexi Love’s 30-day rehab stint comes just weeks after she announced that she was taking a break from performing following her departure from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I’m taking a step back to nurture my mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” she shared on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s time to transform my relationship with my inner saboteur – to understand it, disarm it, and step fully into my strength.”

Love then said that she couldn’t take the journey alone. She asked for help, guidance, and grace along the way.

“When I return, I’ll be ready to take on the world – bigger, better, stronger than ever,” she added. “And to those who doubted me – thank you for reminding me that resilience is a choice, and I choose to rise.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.