Man Died Protecting Children From Alleged Harassing Stranger At San Francisco Train Platform

A 28-year-old cyclist, Colden Kimber, stood in front of a man who was allegedly harassing children and their mother at a San Francisco train platform. Tragically, he was stabbed in the neck while protecting them and later succumbed to his injuries. Suspect Sean Collins, 29, is facing murder charges.

According to court documents obtained by KGO, Kimber was heading home with his girlfriend on Saturday, August 2, after having lunch on Ocean Avenue. While at the train station, he witnessed how a man, later identified as Collins, was allegedly harassing a mother and her two children, yelling, “You think you are better than me” or “You are scared of me.”

In an act of selfless courage, Kimber positioned himself between Collins and the mother and her children. According to the documents, the man decided to do so so he “could intervene and protect those around him.”

However, Collins, “completely and utterly unprovoked,” allegedly stabbed Kimber on the right side of the neck.

The San Francisco Standard, citing the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, reported that Kimber and Collins allegedly continued to fight. The DA’s office added that Kimber managed to tackle Collins onto the seats on the platform. However, Collins allegedly managed to escape given Kimber’s injury.

Kimber’s girlfriend applied pressure to the wound, and first responders then transported the man to the San Francisco General Hospital. Shortly after, however, Colden Kimber succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect Arrested, Victim Remembered

Sean Collins was arrested shortly after the incident, and he has been charged with murder and two counts of child endangerment. At the time of the alleged stabbing, Collins was facing vandalism, burglary, and resisting a police officer charges. He will be arraigned on August 14.

While talking with The San Francisco Standard, Kimber’s mother, Lara Litchfield-Kimber, said that his son’s heroic actions were not a surprise to her.

“He would definitely do that without hesitation,” she said. “That does square with everything I know about him. He was a very protective big brother, and he was very protective of me.”

The grieving mother added that she was very proud of the person Kimber grew into.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for Kimber’s memorial and legal processes.