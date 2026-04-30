Singer-Songwriter Trashes Whole Album, Starts Over With ‘Special’ New Project

In a move that’s either brilliant or chaotic, a singer-songwriter just told fans she’s scrapped her entire album for a new, “special” project.

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Indeed, Carlie Hanson, who first caught our attention as a teen after being featured on a Taylor Swift playlist in 2018, just hit the self-destruct button on her latest album. She took to social media to explain why it ended up on the scrap heap.

“Just gonna post this cuz… I want to say a few things to any of my supporters who may be wondering what the hell’s been going on with me recently….” she began in a lengthy March 13 Instagram post.

The “Only One” singer continued, explaining that the past year has been a “very transitional time for me in my career,” and that she “realized I had to make some changes.” After getting a “whole new team,” the 25-year-old said she had a “full-length album ready to drop.” However, she took a step back and realized her “soul was just not in it.” The album “didn’t feel like it really showed any sort of progression for me as an artist,” Hanson explained. “It didn’t excite me, and it didn’t feel like I was taking any risks.”

“But since October, I’ve been working on a project that is more special to me than anything else I’ve ever written,” the singer-songwriter added. “It actually scares me (in a good way?) thinking about it coming out and seeing the light of day.”

Hanson Candidly Admits She Fears ‘People Will Forget About Me’

Hanson continued, acknowledging that “everything takes time” and expressing a fear that “people will forget about me, especially in this world of short-form content, scroll scroll scroll.” This anxiety is understandable, considering her last album, Wisconsin, came out way back in 2023.

Singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson performs in 2023. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images

She concluded by thanking her fans, “whether you’re a new supporter or have been here since 2018,” assuring them, “I’m working hard, and I’m putting my heart into everything I’m creating right now.”

“Just feel like we haven’t spoke in a while…” the “F— Your Labels” singer captioned the post.

Carlie Hanson Fans Rally Around the Singer-Songwriter After She Trashes Upcoming Album

Of course, fans took to the comments section to show their support for Carlie Hanson scraping her entire new album for a special project.

“We’ll be here once you’re ready 🖤” one top comment read. “We are patient, and we haven’t forgotten,” rapper Hoodie Allen chimed in. “I’ll never forget about you! We’re still listening to ‘Too Late to Cry.’ You don’t need to hurry. excited for more,” one fan insisted.

However, Hanson isn’t making her fans wait forever for new music. She teased a new track just yesterday on Instagram.

“Don’t think I’ve ever posted this snippet before. Demo I made a few months ago,” she wrote alongside a video featuring the as-yet-titled track.

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear what Carlie Hanson has been cooking up, but if it’s special enough to toss a whole album for, we’re sure it’ll be worth it.