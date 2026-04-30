‘King of the Hill’-Themed WD-40 Cans Are Real, I Tell You Hwat

It’s the moment King of the Hill fans have been preparing for since the ’90s: a “backup” can of WD-40, perfectly sized for the holster of your work belt.

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Okay, it’s not quite that perfect, but it’s still pretty sweet, I tell you hwat.

WD-40 is teaming up with Disney Entertainment to launch a limited-edition King of the Hill-themed can. This exclusive product will be available at The Home Depot stores nationwide beginning June 1.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the multi-use product has shared the screen with Hank Hill. In a 1998 episode, Hank struggles to open a can of WD-40 before reaching for a second “backup” can from his tool belt… a moment that has been celebrated by fans ever since.

The connection was reignited when WD-40 Brand asked fans on social media what they wanted on a limited-edition can. Of course, they answered with a resounding, “King of the Hill.” From the series premiere to the recent revival, the product has always been part of Hank’s world.

Fans React to Upcoming ‘King of the Hill’-Themed WD-40 Cans

A tease of the King of the Hill-Themed WD-40 can dropped on Instagram, sending fans and DIYers into a frenzy.

“Can’t wait to pick up a can! Yep, mhm,” one top comment read. “The collab we deserve! 👏” another fan chimed in. “I was hoping for a little can to open my big can, but I’m still here for it lol,” a third fan added.

Yep, it’s real. The limited-edition can is designed with the iconic neighborhood fence from the show and features the King of the Hill logo with the tagline: “Two American icons. One limited-edition can.” Even the illustrations of common uses on the back get the Arlen, Texas treatment, all decked out in the show’s signature style.

Image via Disney/Hulu and WD-40

“WD-40 Multi-Use Product has been a trusted solution for more than 70 years, and our end users have always been at the heart of everything we do,” Patricia Olsem, Division President, Americas, at WD-40 Company, said in a press release. “The limited-edition can is a celebration of our fans and a way to honor a piece of the brand’s legacy.”

You can find this limited-edition can exclusively at The Home Depot nationwide from June 1 to August 31.

Meanwhile, all 10 episodes of the upcoming 15th season of King of the Hill will premiere this summer on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. That boy ain’t right if he misses it.

It’s gonna be a summer of propane, propane accessories, and now, the perfect can of WD-40 to go with it.