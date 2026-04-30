‘The Hills’ Alum Opens up About Cosleeping Struggles

Although she loves being a mother, former The Hills star Heidi Montag admits her cosleeping journey with son Gunner wasn’t a walk in the park.

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During her recent appearance on The Squeeze podcast, Montag opened up about the cosleeping struggles.

“So, a lot of people like cosleeping. Great. I did too until it ended up being an awful experience,” she explained. “He wouldn’t sleep alone at 3, 4, and I can’t sleep with him. He wakes me up. He kicks me. It was impossible.”

To train Gunner to sleep in his own bed, Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, turned to the Taking Cara Bear approach. She said that the approach is “just a bout a routine,” noting it’s both “informative” and “helpful.”

Montag reassured the podcast audience that Gunner, now 8, sleeps by himself in his own bed, thanks to the sleep method.

“That changed my life … When you have to work, you have to sleep,” Montag continued.

When she became a mom of two, the former reality TV star decided to create a new regimen that worked for her and Pratt’s family.

Montag and Pratt have been married since 2008. Along with Gunner, they have another son, Ryker, who was born in 2022.

Montag Previously Stated She Hopes Gunner Won’t ‘Live In’ Her and Pratt’s Mitakes Or Shadows

During a 2018 interview with Paper, Montag opened up about her parenting fears.

“I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents’ mistakes or shadows,” she said about Gunner.

At the time, Gunner was an infant.

“I’m not ready to share him,” Montag continued. The most sleep I get is two hours — sometimes three. I’m usually up every hour with Gunner; it’s really intense.”

She further shared, “Gunner’s given me a whole new strength that I didn’t know. I feel like I am stronger than I’ve ever been emotionally. At the end of the day, I’m his mom, and that’s my main priority.”

Montag then reflected on life before Gunner was born. “It’s weird to think I was a person before Gunner,” she admitted. “I’ve always wanted a family. I’ve been with Spencer for 11 years now, so I told him, ‘You had me alone for 10 straight years.'”

She went on to add, “We have a great marriage, and it was the perfect time for us to move into this next chapter.”