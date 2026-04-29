Costco’s $1.50 Hot Dog Combo Faces First Change in 40 Years

Hold onto your food court trays, folks. After 40 years of delicious consistency, Costco’s legendary $1.50 hot dog combo is finally getting an update.

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For decades, Costco has served its iconic hot dog with a 20-ounce refillable soda for a cool $1.50. But now, the members-only warehouse is shaking things up to be more inclusive without touching that legendary price tag.

Customers line up to buy the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at a Costco in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)



Hydration-conscious (or just plain soda-averse) fans can now rejoice. According to USA Today, the quarter-pound, all-beef hot dog can now be paired with a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of a soda, all for the same unbeatable price. This change is a small win for those who prefer their beverages resealable, sugar-free, or simply not soda.

This is the first change to the budget-friendly combo since it debuted in the 1980s.

Costco’s CEO Recently Vowed to Never Change the $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

This update is a welcome change for budget-conscious shoppers dealing with inflation. It also contrasts with the “shrinkflation” trend, where many fast-food companies reduce portion sizes while keeping prices the same.

During the recent “beef wars” between fast-food giants like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s, Costco CEO Ron Vachris vowed that the hot dog combo’s $1.50 price would not change “as long as I’m around.”

Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Whether you prefer water or soda, there’s a catch: the $1.50 hot dog combo is only for Costco members. Outsiders can’t just walk up to the food court counter hoping to be served.

To purchase this meal, you’ll need either a Gold Star membership for $65 per year or an Executive membership for $130, which includes annual rewards for frequent shoppers.