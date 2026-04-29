a-new-7up-flavor-is-appearing-in-kroger-stores

7Up’s latest flavor has officially hit Kroger shelves, and it’s bringing all the summer vibes with it.

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Yes, soda lovers, a prophecy from snack food guru Snackolator has come to pass. Back in February, they revealed that 7Up was dropping a new fruity flavor, and it’s finally here.

“Immediately, yes! Mandarin Orange 7up is arriving soon, and I cannot wait to grab this for the summer!” Snackolator wrote alongside an image of the upcoming flavor’s cans.

“After last year’s Endless Summer release at Kroger, @7up is dropping a new MANDARIN ORANGE flavor in both regular and zero sugar,” the food influencer added. Snackolator also speculated on the release date, noting that since “last year’s Strawberry Watermelon flavor dropped in April… I’d expect we’ll see it in about six weeks!”

“The strawberry watermelon was so good. Kinda sad it isn’t returning, but I’ll definitely pick this up,” one onlooker wrote in the comments section. “Please let this taste like the old school Mandarin Orange Slice!” another hopeful soda lover exclaimed.

Snack Food Influencer Confirms New 7UP Flavor is Hitting Kroger RIGHT NOW

Well, there’s no need for speculation any longer, 7UP fans…

Indeed, food sleuth Markie_devo has confirmed the new flavor is hitting Kroger shelves as you read this.

“Heading exclusively to Kroger & affiliate stores this week, some stores will see it as early as tomorrow (April 28th),” he wrote.

Of course, Markie_devo’s post was filled with gleeful soda lovers in the comments section.

“I’ve been waiting for this one. I loved the Watermelon Strawberry one last year,” one 7Up fan wrote. “Delicious orange soda with the mandarin taste at the end,” another soda lover speculated. “Oh want to try this soooooo bad,” a third yearning 7UP guzzler chimed in.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker enjoyed the can’s artwork.

“That smiley face is adorable tho 😍,” they wrote.

Craving the new 7Up flavor? According to Markie_devo, you’ll have to head to Kroger or one of its sister stores like Ralphs, Dillons, Fry’s, or Fred Meyer.

Now all you have to do is head to your nearest Kroger and get ready to sip on some sunshine…