‘Stranger Things’ McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Revealed

It’s time to take a trip to the upside down, or at least to the golden arches. McDonald’s is channeling major 80s vibes with its new Stranger Things Happy Meal.

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Netflix has teamed up with the fast-food giant to launch a Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Happy Meal, inspired by the new animated series that dropped last week.

Each Happy Meal comes with a show-inspired box, a collectible character toy, and a Stranger Things activity book. There’s also a QR code that unlocks an interactive game, so you can save Hawkins, Indiana, one fry at a time.

The Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Happy Meal will launch in the US on May 5.

The burger behemoth took to Instagram to share the news, offering up a few snapshots of the upcoming Happy Meal.

McDonald’s captioned the post: “brb biking to Hawkins for my Stranger Things Tales from ‘85 Happy Meal out 5.05 u coming?”

The new animated show, from showrunner Eric Robles and executive producers the Duffer Brothers, is a spinoff of the hit TV series that concluded with its fifth and final season back in December.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 returns to Hawkins with familiar characters, voiced by new actors, as they encounter new monsters and a paranormal mystery.

“That spirit of adventure and childhood camaraderie made McDonald’s the perfect partner to bring it all to life,” a press release explained. “What better way to invite a new generation of ‘Stranger Things’ fans into Hawkins than through one of the most iconic cornerstones of the ‘80s?”

Each Happy Meal box includes a QR code that unlocks an adventure where you can help Dustin and the gang form the “Hawkins Investigators Club” and defeat creatures that have taken over McDonald’s.

Fans React to the ‘Stranger Things’ McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys

However, fans on Instagram weren’t exactly lovin’ it. In the comments section of McDonald’s teaser post, many seemed to think the toys would be a miss for kids and adults alike.

“An adult meal would have been good, but for the happy meal demographic of 2-8 years old, this is just another lame, boring, trash happy meal in the long line of them the last few years,” one top comment read.

“I’m so sorry but this is the ugliest line of toys ever. We’ve been dying for Stranger Things meals in the US, but this is not what we meant,” another upset fan added.

“Dropped the ball by losing Mando & Grogu license to Burger King,” yet another onlooker wrote.

Despite the backlash, it seems some fans might still be willing to brave the Upside Down for a chance to collect these toys…