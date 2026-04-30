Tupac Shakur’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot, the famed rapper’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Keefe D.

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According to TMZ, Tupac’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, filed the lawsuit against Keefe D on behalf of the late rapper’s estate. He claimed Keefe D is the only person who has ever been arrested in connection with the murder.

The lawsuit also has a number of “John Does” listed as defendants, with Maurice claiming an alleged conspiracy to kill Tupac going beyond Keefe D. However, police previously stated they were unable to identify anyone else involved in Tupac’s death.

Shakur, along with Suge Knight, attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand just before the shooting occurred. While the vehicle carrying Shakur was stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard, another car pulled up and started firing.

The rapper was shot four times – once in the arm, once in the thigh, and twice in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was put on life support. He died nearly a week after the shooting. His official causes of death are respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest associated with multiple gunshot wounds.

Although Keefe D admitted he fatally shot Tupac, his story remains inconsistent to this day. He was previously arrested in 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to start this August.

Is Diddy Connected to Tupac Shakur’s Murder?

Although other names were not shown, the lawsuit mentioned the 2025 50 Cent-produced documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which included allegations that Keefe D had linked Sean “Diddy” Combs to the murder.

Keefe D allegedly stated that Combs may have offered to pay someone seven figures to kill Tupac and Suge Knight.

Shakur’s brother previously said he suspected that Diddy was involved in the murder. He recalled speaking to the now-disgraced rap mogul about Tupac’s death.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” Moprene recalled. “I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’”

“Here we are, 27, 28 years later,” Moprene continued. “It looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.”

Shakur’s family reportedly hired lawyers to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs.

Diddy has long denied having any involvement with Shakur’s murder.