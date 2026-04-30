Country Music Star Set to Make Rare Public Appearance 3 Years After Her Husband’s Shocking Death

Three years after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, suddenly passed away, country star Kellie Pickler is preparing to make an extremely rare public appearance.

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The “Best Day of Your Life” hitmaker is slated to return to American Idol 20 years after she first competed on the show.

“We are going to party like it’s 2006,” the show’s official companion podcast host, Danielle Fishel, declared on Wednesday. “When some of the favorite top 10 finalists from that historic season will return to duet with this season’s top five

Fishel also announced that Pickler, one of the Season 5 finalists, will return to the show on May 4. Other Season 5 performers returning include the season’s winner, Taylor Hicks, as well as Paris Bennett, Elliot Yamin, and Bucky Covington

Original American Idol judges, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, will also be appearing on the episode.

Pickler placed sixth on Season 5. Her rise to fame in country music came soon after.

The Singer Hasn’t Made Many Public Appearances in the Past Few Years

Pickler previously stepped away from the public spotlight shortly after Jacobs died by suicide in February 2023. He was 49 years old.

In a statement, Pickler thanked her fans for their support throughout the tragedy.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'” she said. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

Acknowledging everyone who had reached out, Pickler added, “It has truly touched my soul, and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

She returned to the stage for the first time since Jacobs death for the Patsy Cline tribute at the Ryman Auditorium in April 2024.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was incredibly nervous right now,” Pickler declared at the time. “It’s the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while.”

The country singer made a special tribute to Jacobs during that performance. “I know he is here with us tonight,” she told the crowd.

The couple first became romantically linked in 2008 and married in early 2011.