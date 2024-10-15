man-dead-at-26-after-falling-while-trying-to-film-himself-climbing-630-foot-bridge

A 26-year-old man from England lost his life while attempting to film himself climbing one of Spain’s tallest bridges.

On Sunday, October 13, Macarena Muñoz, the Councillor for Citizen Security in Talavera de la Reina, confirmed that a man had fallen while trying to climb the Castilla-La Mancha bridge, according to a statement from the Mayor’s office published on the city’s website.

In the release, Muñoz explained that climbing the 630-foot-high bridge was “totally prohibited and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances.”

It appears the man was trying to create content by filming himself climbing the bridge.

He “was accompanied by another 24-year-old English man” when he fell to his death.

“As we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome,” Muñoz added in the statement.

The judge and coroner had “already removed the body, which has been taken to the funeral home,” the release confirmed.

Macarena Muñoz, the Councillor for Citizen Security in Talavera de la Reina, is photographed by the Castilla-La Mancha bridge. (Image via Talavera.Es)

According to the Spanish outlet El Mundo, the incident took place at 7:14 a.m. local time on Sunday. The outlet notes that the Castilla-La Mancha bridge is Spain’s tallest cable-stayed bridge. Opened in 2011, it is located approximately 70 miles west of Madrid.

The Content Creator Reportedly Wasn’t Wearing Protective Gear When He Fell From the Bridge

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about the content creator who fell to his death trying to film himself climbing a 630-foot-high bridge.

“He was about 40 to 50 meters up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell.” a police spokesman told Metro.co.uk.

“The reason he fell is not clear and will be investigated by a local court,” the spokesman further detailed.

A source informed the outlet that the men ascending the bridge were not equipped with harnesses. They apparently had no any protective gear at that time.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain. [We] are in contact with the local authorities,” a spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office told People.

Meanwhile, the incident mirrors another tragic death back in August.

Natalie Stichova, a Czech gymnast, tragically lost her life after falling from a mountain. This was while taking a selfie during a visit to a castle that inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

A friend of Stichova claimed she fell while trying to take a selfie near the edge of a mountain. The source indicated that her foot slipped as she was positioning herself for a photo in front of the castle. She died six days later due to her injuries from the fall.