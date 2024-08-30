czech-gymnast-natalie-stichova-dies-at-23-after-falling-off-mountain-while-taking-selfie

A Czech gymnast has died after falling from a mountain while taking a selfie during a visit to a castle that inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

Twenty-three-year-old Natalie Stichova was pronounced dead six days after tragically falling 262 feet from Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria, Germany, on August 15.

A friend of the gymnast informed Czech media that Stichova was attempting to take a selfie when she fell. The anonymous source revealed that Stichova was standing near the edge of the mountain when her foot seemed to slip while she was positioning herself for a photo in front of the castle.

“We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off,” the friend told The Daily Mail.

Stichova was reportedly with her boyfriend, David, and two friends when the incident occurred. According to police, reaching her after the fall presented a “challenging climb.” When first responders arrived, she was alive, though she had sustained severe injuries.

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of Europe’s most beloved castles. This iconic structure is widely thought to have inspired the design of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Gymnast’s Family is Forced to Make a Heartbreaking Decision

On August 21, Stichova’s family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support due to irreversible brain damage. She passed away that morning at 5:30 a.m.

Stichova’s club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, released a statement upon her passing.

“With deep sorrow, we announce that our wonderful friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natalie Stichova, has left us forever due to a tragic accident,” Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in the statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support.”

A Recent Study Shows Selfies May Pose a ‘Public Health Problem’

The tragic incident comes after a recent study suggesting that taking selfies may pose a “public health problem.” Of course, this is due to the widespread use of smartphones and social media.

The paper analyzed news reports on selfie-related fatalities and referenced a cross-sectional study conducted by the iO Foundation. It revealed that between January 2008 and July 2021, a total of 379 individuals lost their lives while taking selfies worldwide.

Researchers found that falls from height are the most frequent selfie-related injuries. This happens in particular among tourists, with cliffs and waterfalls being the leading causes of death.